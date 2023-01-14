It's been a while since I've written a column like this for The World, but a few letters to the editor we received over the last week gave me a reason to write.
Believe it or not, I came back to simply say well done to Rod Taylor.
Updated: January 14, 2023 @ 1:19 pm
It's been a while since I've written a column like this for The World, but a few letters to the editor we received over the last week gave me a reason to write.
Believe it or not, I came back to simply say well done to Rod Taylor.
After Taylor was seated as a county commissioner last week, two letter writers quickly wrote to complain about what he did in his first meeting. I disagree and say, well done.
I say that not because I agree with what Taylor did or is trying to do in Coos County, but because Taylor did exactly what he said he would when he was campaigning.
When Rod Taylor ran for office, he said exactly what he wanted to do. He wants to make Coos County a home-rule county, he wants the county to ignore state and federal mandates, he wants to turn down any state or federal funding with strings and, yes, he wants to start commissioner's meeting with a prayer.
I don't agree with Taylor on many of his issues, but that's not the point of this column. Taylor was loud and clear about what he wanted to do, and the voters decided his vision was the right one for them.
Yes, the race was close. It was extremely close. But Taylor won, meaning more than half of those who voted agreed with his views, at least in theory.
So minutes after he was seated, Taylor began trying to make those views a reality. One of his first actions was to ask commissioners to open meetings with a prayer. The request was voted down by the three-person board, but I respect Taylor for asking.
He said he was going to do it, and he did. Whether you like what he asked for or not, Taylor did exactly what he said he was going to do.
I think he deserves accolades for that. Far too often, candidates run for office and say what they are going to do if elected. Then when they take the seat, they either do nothing to try to make the change they called for or they do the exact opposite.
I prefer having candidates who clearly state whey they will try to do if elected and then go out and try to do that.
Even if I disagree with them, this helps me and other voters know what to expect the next time we cast a ballot.
So, again, kudos to Rod Taylor. He ran for office telling us what he would do. He won his race with those beliefs. And on day one in office, he tried to keep his promises.
Whether you agree with Taylor's politics or not, and many don't, we need more people like Rod Taylor in office, not less.
Swing and a miss, David. By the way, Rod Taylor won because frankly many of Coos County's residents just don't like women in charge of things. Given how his ilk feel about women, maybe next meeting he should request that women not be allowed at county meetings as their place is in the home or at church or shopping, and nowhere else.
