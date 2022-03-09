Is the Douglas County employee retirement program on the brink of insolvency? Has Douglas County not been making the necessary payments into the PERS program in order to balance its budget? The answer to both questions is simply “no.”
Given the nature of local government financing requirements and the heavily regulatory nature of the state-run PERS program, for the answer to both questions to be “yes,” the county would have failed its annual audits and be under sanctions by the state. Neither of those questions are even a concern to the county which is why the allegations raised in a recent letter to the editor in The World are so puzzling.
There is probably no government program in the State of Oregon more complicated and fraught with controversy than the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System. While Douglas County, like most local governments, participates in PERS, the county does not govern or administer the program. Rather, PERS is a state program that is administered by a 12-member board of trustees, appointed to three-year terms by the governor. The program administers three different pension benefit plans. Tier One, which includes employees hired before January 1, 1996, is the most generous pension benefit. Through the Tier One Money Match program, this plan set guaranteed earning rates in excess of 8%. Tier Two was a slightly less generous benefits plan and the Oregon Public Service Retirement Plan sometimes referred to as Tier Three, which applies to employees hired after August 29, 2003, is a further reduced pension developed in an effort to bring state actuarial liabilities in line with employer contributions by raising the retirement age and by vesting benefits more slowly.
However, the PERS changes of 2003 did not erase the issues created by the structure of the Tier One and Tier Two pension programs. Due to the guaranteed rates of return of those plans, and the program being tied to the earnings of the financial markets, it was extremely vulnerable to downturns in the market. In other words, the Oregon Legislature made guarantees that the return on employee accounts would match the pension system’s assumed earning rate no matter how the investments actually performed. Through several different time periods of economic downturns beginning with the “dot-com” bust of 2001-2002, the PERS plan has found itself with a growing unfunded liability which is currently approximately $24 billion. The unfunded liability is not a fixed number. It varies each year, up and down, depending upon how well PERS has invested in the market, changes to actuarial variables (e.g. retirement age, program member counts, etc.), and legislative changes to the program.
Douglas County’s share of the unfunded liability is paid to PERS by the PERS Board’s established employer contribution rate. The contribution rate covers the cost of the employee’s and employer’s share for contributions to current employees’ retirement plans and the unfunded liability for past retirees. This rate is added as part of the roll-up costs for each county employee. As previously stated, the county’s unfunded PERS liability is a moving target from year to year. For example, in 2007 it was approximately $11 million and in 2008 it was $83 million.
Douglas County pays its employer contribution rates as established by PERS and is subject to annual audits. Quite simply, we are paying our bills and maintaining a balanced budget as required by law. Douglas County has in the past, currently, and will in the future meet its financial obligations as it relates to making its payments to PERS. While there have been incorrect statements made about our employer contribution rates as compared to other counties – this simply underlies the complexity of PERS as many counties have chosen to address their unfunded liability in different ways. Some counties have chosen to join a pooling arrangement with other government entities. While this doesn’t change their overall liability, it allows those in the pool to smooth out drastic market changes by drawing their employer contribution rates from the combined members’ experience rather just their own. Again, their liability remains the same.
Other counties have turned their PERS liability into “real” debt in the form of a government bond, creating what is known as side accounts. This reduces their unfunded liability to PERS, thus lowering their employer contribution rate, but creates an interest-bearing debt that still must be serviced with payments. The bond option is a substantial risk that must be timed with the rise and fall of the market and also assumes that the Legislature will not make any additional fixes to PERS that would reduce the unfunded liability. Additionally, as per Douglas County’s own ordinance on debt limitation, any county debt above $2 million requires a majority vote of the county voters. As commissioner, I would never ask the county taxpayers to incur a debt created by the Oregon Legislature. Instead, I would expect the Legislature and the governor to find a solution to what is not a county specific issue, but a statewide problem.
The number of employees in an agency is also a key variable that is used by the PERS Board when calculating employer contribution rates. Simply stated, the liability is calculated by subtracting the actuarial value of assets from the actuarial accrued liability. One of the key variables on the asset side of the column is employer contributions – which is accomplished on a per-employee basis. In a fiscally conservative approach to curb deficit spending (spending down reserves) the board of commissioners in the past and currently have right-sized the workforce by looking for efficiencies in our county service delivery. The reduction in the overall number of employees also means fewer employees to spread the liability across, which contributes to a higher rate. In other words, in places where county government is growing, their growth will contribute to lowering their PERS contribution rate. Under this board of commissioners, Douglas County is not increasing the size of county government, thus this contributes to a higher PERS contribution rate.
The reality is the underfunding of the state’s PERS program has nothing to do with Douglas County. There has probably been no state program more scrutinized, studied and litigated than PERS. Anyone educated on the structure of PERS, regardless of political affiliation, can point to the simple structural elements of the program guaranteeing rates not tied to actual market performance was a mistake that the state and local governments will be paying for, absent a legislative fix, for generations.
