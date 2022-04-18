May 17 is a date all Coos County residents should mark on their calendars.
It is primary election day. We shouldn’t underestimate the vital importance of this day. Primary elections not only let us choose who should appear on the general election ballot to represent your party in Washington D.C., but also who should serve as our District 1 state representative and who should have a seat on our local county board of commissioners.
So why should you vote on May 17?
Vote so you can decide how your taxes will be spent. Elected officials, from local county/city commissioners all the way to the president and members of Congress, decide how your hard-earned money should be directed toward various public programs, services and institutions. You can take an active role in choosing candidates who share your values, and who will spend your money wisely.
Quality healthcare is on the ballot too. Your vote grants legislators and government officials the right to pass or reject laws that will determine your access to vital medical care and prescriptions. It’s your chance to vote for people who care about your wellbeing. Don’t do it just for yourself, do it for your loved ones that deserve policies that will keep them safe and healthy.
Vote to make a difference. Voting is your POWER and is one of the few opportunities most Americans have to help chart the course of our government. It is the single most important way to make our voice heard on the issues that matter most to you. Voting is more than an act of civic engagement; it is the responsibility of all those who claim to care about our collective future. It is exercising a right that many Americans fought and died to protect. And yet, on average, 40% of registered Oregon voters cast ballots in the past two primary elections. Think about that for a minute. Less than half of us spoke up about those who shape the society we ALL live in. Elevated voter engagement means better representation, more funding for our communities and a better quality of life for us all. Politicians listen to two things in this world, money and votes. If we work together as a community and increase voter turnout, our state and national legislators will have to listen to the mighty voice of the people rather than the richest among us.
Vote because it is your sacred RIGHT! Vote because you, as a citizen, have a say in the policies our community, state and national leaders enact. Vote because you want our elected officials to uphold the social contract they have with American citizens. Vote so that you have the right to complain, should our leaders not uphold their end of the bargain. Vote for accountability and civic responsibility. Vote to hold truth to power.
If nothing else, vote so others you don’t agree with won’t make the decision for you. Voting only takes a couple of minutes, but the ripple caused by your vote can outlast a single candidate’s term. Don’t let others determine the laws that will directly affect your friends and family. One voice alone may not echo in the halls of power, but high voter turnout will be heard. Silence will not.
History has shown that deteriorating democracies (and citizens’ loss of freedom) correlates with nations with low voter turnouts. In thriving democracies, citizens must vote in large numbers so that no single voice can override the voice of the people. Let us not forget that there are hundreds of millions of people around the world that are currently desperate for the right to vote. Do not take your hard-earned right for granted. Exercise your freedom and vote on May 17th.
Thank you for your consideration in this matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In