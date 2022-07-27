On Wednesday, District Attorney Paul Frasier held a press conference announcing two officers who shot and killed murder suspect Matthew Tyler Michel were justified in their actions.
A large part of the evidence that helped Frasier make his decision was body cam videos from two officers in the hotel room when the shooting occurred.
During the press conference, Frasier showed both videos to the press. He also announced the two videos would be released on the district attorney’s website to show the public one of the reasons he decided the shooting was justified.
After the press conference, I wrote up a short story about the decision and put it on our website at www.theworldlink.com. I also made the decision to post both videos to our website at the same time. For the record, I and I alone made that decision. I later talked to my boss about it, but the original decision was mine alone.
Not surprisingly, almost as soon as the story went live and it was shared on Facebook, some people began questioning the decision I made because the videos are graphic and show a man being shot. They don’t show him dying, but there is no doubt the incidents in the video led to his death.
People on Facebook said we should be ashamed for showing the videos, and several things much worse. Many asked me to take them down immediately.
I actually considered taking them down because, yes, they are troubling. When I first started in this industry decades ago, we would not have posted them. But the reality is the world had changed, and therefore the news media has changed, too.
I left the videos up for several reasons. The biggest is they show the community what led to the shooting and what information Frasier used to make the decision that the shooting was justified.
But there was more to my thinking. No. 1, the videos were made public before I posted them on our website. The district attorney’s office released them about an hour before we went live. In addition, other news media was at the press conference and still others had asked to talk to Frasier about the incident. It was highly likely those organizations were going to show the videos as part of their coverage.
If I had been the only person with the videos and the only person who had to ability to share them, I might have held off. But the reality is the videos were public before we posted them and were going to be public by others afterward.
In addition, when we and other local media reported about the police shootings in June, many people went on social media demanding to see the videos, claiming the police were covering up a murder when they weren’t immediately released.
You can’t have it both ways on social media. You can’t demand videos be made public and then demand the videos be taken down when what they show is offensive.
All of that went into my decision-making process. But the over riding factor was I felt then and still feel today that the videos are newsworthy. I can try to describe what they show in words, but watching them is the only way to truly understand what happened in the seconds between the time police went through that door and the shots were fired.
As an editor and reporter, I have always tried to show a fair representation of the communities I cover. In some cases, that means showing troubling, graphic videos that can be offensive. In others, it might mean a feel-good story on a student at a local school.
We try to tell all sides of our community, and in doing so, we have to make difficult decisions about what is and isn’t news. In this case, those two videos, as graphic as they are, were news.
