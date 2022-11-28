Doc H.

My wife and I planned a trip to the east coast last month. The original plan was to see my sister in Syracuse. We then decided to extend it a few days to see my father’s last remaining sibling and her two sons in New Hampshire. Does anyone remember the world without social media? Most people cannot. Back then, young families got together mostly during the holidays, then everyone grew up and you never heard from anyone ever again. That’s just what happened. It was hard enough keeping up with your own life much less the life of everyone else on the planet. I hadn’t been in contact with my cousins for probably 50 years. Since we’d last seen each other we’d completed schooling, trained for and finished entire careers, raised families and were now contemplating the next phase in our lives.

My cousin Sean, my Aunt’s oldest son, and I spent quite a few summers together at my grandmother’s house in Milan Michigan. Eventually, those summers ended. After that, all you ever know about each other’s lives were small secondhand snippets. I’d learned Sean had trained in law enforcement. He then spent much of his career as a CHIPS officer in Walnut Creek, CA. I knew he was instrumental in leading to the arrest of a notorious Chicago bank robber who’d robbed 26 banks and had spent a few years as a narcotics detective. Still, I really knew nothing about his “life” and was looking forward to catching up.

