My wife and I planned a trip to the east coast last month. The original plan was to see my sister in Syracuse. We then decided to extend it a few days to see my father’s last remaining sibling and her two sons in New Hampshire. Does anyone remember the world without social media? Most people cannot. Back then, young families got together mostly during the holidays, then everyone grew up and you never heard from anyone ever again. That’s just what happened. It was hard enough keeping up with your own life much less the life of everyone else on the planet. I hadn’t been in contact with my cousins for probably 50 years. Since we’d last seen each other we’d completed schooling, trained for and finished entire careers, raised families and were now contemplating the next phase in our lives.
My cousin Sean, my Aunt’s oldest son, and I spent quite a few summers together at my grandmother’s house in Milan Michigan. Eventually, those summers ended. After that, all you ever know about each other’s lives were small secondhand snippets. I’d learned Sean had trained in law enforcement. He then spent much of his career as a CHIPS officer in Walnut Creek, CA. I knew he was instrumental in leading to the arrest of a notorious Chicago bank robber who’d robbed 26 banks and had spent a few years as a narcotics detective. Still, I really knew nothing about his “life” and was looking forward to catching up.
It wasn’t until our planned trip that I even knew Sean had two sons. I of course now looked him up on Facebook, but really didn’t know what he looked like anymore. Searching through the Facebook site options, I’m thinking, “is that Sean?” I really couldn’t be sure. Then as I scrolled through the photos on one page there was one of a man with his sons. One of the sons looked exactly like the young man I remembered from my childhood. I was in the right spot.
But Facebook told me nothing about Sean’s kids. I later learned about one. I learned that he was an amazing kid. I learned he had touched many lives and was beloved by all that knew him. Knowing Sean, this didn’t surprise me. I learned that he was serving his country as a Marine and was stationed in 29 Palms, the same Marine Corps base where my father had served so many years before. I also learned, just before I had a chance to meet him last month, that he passed away from a Fentanyl overdose. Kevin was 22……..
Military training is vigorous for a reason. The young people who have chosen to protect our country must be prepared for dangerous, unpredictable situations. I remember my father telling stories of the 20-mile hikes they would take in the desert, in full gear, carrying 50-pound packs. It’s easy to see how a rigorous environment like this might allow for the influx of pills which could at least help you sleep. The problem is, if your buddy offers you something, you really don’t know what you are getting. It seems large volumes of illegal fentanyl have been entering this country across the southern border and now I guess from China, where the levels of Fentanyl are highly inconsistent. What initially started as a prescription drug problem has evolved into a street drug problem.
This was the third time in as many years I’d heard of someone losing a child due to a fentanyl overdose. You really don’t know where to begin when offering condolences in this situation. Our language doesn’t offer words that are adequate to comfort someone who has lost a child. The passing of a child is a tragic event that no parent should ever have to endure. It goes against the natural order of things. It steals from our future. The loss of young life should be a rare event but with the opioid pandemic it’s becoming far too commonplace. In 2021, our country lost over 100,000 young people due to a Fentanyl overdose. This epidemic is creating a world full of Kevin’s, a group we will never get to know. We will never benefit from what they might have achieved or how they may have improved the planet we live on.
Perhaps we’ve always been a drug culture. In past generations, drugs were used by some as a form of experimentation. This time around it seems they are being sought out because of a perceived need. This new drug culture has rampantly permeated our younger generation. Perhaps it’s hard to blame them? Can you imagine growing up in our current society, where all semblance of normalcy and stability seem to have vanished? Then toss on the unrealistic expectations of life suggested by the internet combined with the social isolation of a pandemic. You used to just have to keep up with the Joneses, now it seems everyone on the planet except you is living the perfect life.
Psychiatric disease used to be the exception, now it’s the accepted norm. Every condition seems to have a label. Maybe it’s no wonder the younger generation seems far too willing to take whatever drug our highly profitable pharmaceutical companies can throw at them. Medicating a problem has become an acceptable and accessible solution. It’s not uncommon for a young person to show up in my office with a spectrum of confusing symptoms (not at all consistent with their age) who are taking a vast array of prescribed mind-altering medications. Classically, the first medication is usually prescribed for a diagnosis of anxiety, depression or pain. Eventually, another drug gets added to fix the side effects of the first drug. Then the next is prescribed to fix the second and the cycle repeats. Eventually, their poor brains are poisoned by this polypharmacy which is getting far too many altered signals to know what’s real anymore.
It seems our society can no longer accept that there are times in all of our lives where we may seem sad, anxious or depressed. Instead, everything needs medicating. Every issue now has a drug designed to fix it and there is always some provider out there who is willing to supply it. It reminds me of the Dr. Seuss story “You’re Only Old Once,” where there is a magical pill for every ailment. Rather than addressing and solving the patient’s actual underlying problem or concerns, it’s gotten easier to simply click a button in the patient’s EMR file next to the appropriate disorder and give the pill which numbs the symptoms thus starting the cycle. It’s a slippery slope with a very steep grade. Sadly, only much later will we learn what the short- and long-term implications will be from the extended use of these supposedly “safe” mind altering drugs, which are pushed so hard in advertising campaigns by our fine pharmaceutical companies.
The tendency towards opioid use is just one subset of this troubling new trend. This arm started as an issue with physician overprescribing. Years ago, the thought process was, no one should ever be in pain, thus all patients were over supplied with narcotics. This philosophy was initially pushed by medical boards. The pendulum has now swung completely the other way, and physicians are doing a much better job of limiting narcotic prescription sizes, lowering dose levels and just skipping narcotics entirely if feasible. Regardless, this early behavior created addiction and paved the way for black market opioids which are the current danger. So, what tools do we have to curb the opioid epidemic? Doctors are doing their part and drug companies are being fined for their involvement. Getting prescription drugs off the street is the easy part. Now it comes down to curbing inflow of illicit forms of Fentanyl into this country. Most importantly though, is maintaining an ongoing public awareness. It’s so easy to seemingly forget that huge problems still exists. The media is so quick to move on to the next subject. How many of our children do we need to lose before we realize the fight against this issue is still just in its infancy?
Last month, I watched the videos of Kevin’s return home. I watched as his casket was unloaded off the aircraft, cloaked with an American flag followed by his military funeral all with his family in attendance. It was very formal, official, touching and highly tragic. Our young people represent what’s next for the world. We spend so much time raising them and teaching them. We want them to be the best that they can be, hoping that through their efforts, the world will continue to become a better, safer place. Our older citizens offer us lessons which can only be learned through years of experience. Our children are here to apply those lessons and add their own special twist as things are always changing. The interface of both groups is needed to move society forward in a healthy, sustainable way. The COVID pandemic wiped out a large percentage of our past, life experiences and guidance lost forever. Fentanyl, alternatively, is robbing us of our future. Fighting the opioid epidemic is hopefully something this time we can all agree upon, as this crisis is clearly far from being over.
