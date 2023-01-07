One year ago as 2022 rolled in, I took a couple of my kids down to Sunset Beach to watch the Polar Plunge. It's been a year, but I remember thinking how crazy those people were jumping into the ocean when the air temperature was near freezing.
But after talking to them, I began to understand the why. Trust me, there is no singular reason for jumping into the ocean, or any other body of cold water, in the middle of the winter. But everyone I talked to had a reason for doing it. And by the time we drove away that morning, I was interested in doing it myself.
And my kids were completely stoked about the idea of jumping into the cold ocean. So, fast forward one year, as 2023 rolled in. The last few days of 2022 were beautiful in Coos County, as the sun made a rare appearance and temperatures climbed close to 60.
On Saturday, New Year's Eve, might wife and I went to Sunset Beach with two of my children. With the warm air, they both ended up in the water. And seemed to handle it without much concern.
So, I decided on New Year's Day, I was going into the water. I searched for the Polar Plunge and found nothing. Someone posted a note on Facebook saying it was closed due to the condition of the water, but I'm not sure.
But even without an official polar plunge, I decided I was going in. So Sunday morning, my kiddo Blake and I got up and headed back to the beach. Of course, overnight the weather changed from clear and warm to cloudy and cold. The car said it was 40 degrees as we pulled up to the beach.
But I was still going in. No one else was on the beach, but Blake and I walked out, kicked off our shoes, counted to three and ran straight into the water.
Thought No. 1, it was cold. I know the water temperature around here almost never changes, but in the cold January air it simply feels colder. So, yes, it was cold.
But it was also exhilarating. I ran like a crazy man into the ocean and dove fully into the waves. It's hard to explain that moment, but I now understand why so many people in so many places do it.
We stayed in the water maybe two minutes before coming out. As we dried off and got dressed, and older couple came over to talk to us. Apparently, the man had done may polar plunges in the past. Although he can no longer do it, he enjoys watching others. So on New Year's morning, he drove down to Sunset and no one was there.
So when Blake and I showed up, he and his wife were excited. For a few minutes, he got to live vicariously through the craziness of a father and child.
After getting dry clothes on, we climbed back in the car, turned the heater up full blast and headed home. It took a while to completely warm up, but I have no regrets.
They say you can't teach on old dog new tricks, but this cautious, aging man is occasionally willing to jump out there and do something stupid. I'd recommend everyone give it a shot.
Happy New Year, everyone. I hope 2023 is happy, safe and blessed for you.
