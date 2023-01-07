Polar Plunge

Polar Plunge

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

One year ago as 2022 rolled in, I took a couple of my kids down to Sunset Beach to watch the Polar Plunge. It's been a year, but I remember thinking how crazy those people were jumping into the ocean when the air temperature was near freezing.

But after talking to them, I began to understand the why. Trust me, there is no singular reason for jumping into the ocean, or any other body of cold water, in the middle of the winter. But everyone I talked to had a reason for doing it. And by the time we drove away that morning, I was interested in doing it myself.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments