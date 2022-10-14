David Rupkalvis

Twenty years ago, my publisher at the time suggested I start writing a weekly column. Since that time, I have published "My Turn" in papers in Texas, Arizona, North Dakota and now, Oregon.

For the vast majority of the time, I wrote a weekly column, talked about hundreds of topics and even wrote a few where I admitted I had nothing to write about. But week after week, I found a way to write a column. This will be my last as a full-time employee in community journalism.

3
0
0
2
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments