It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas along the Oregon coast.
Even at 50, I enjoy going out at night just to see Christmas lights decorating homes and businesses. It never seems to get old.
As a parent of five children, Christmas is always and fun and challenging time. There’s nothing quite like getting gifts your children will enjoy, and really nothing as fun as watching them open gifts on Christmas morning.
As you grow older, one thing you learn is the real joy in Christmas is about giving, not receiving. My children range in age from 6 to 24, and to be honest none of them have reached the giving stage yet. But in time, they will — I hope.
I feel fortunate because on Christmas morning, my children will have gifts to open. They may not get everything they want, because they never do, but it will be a time of joy for them.
Unfortunately, that is not the case for many in our region. The devastation of COVID-19 on the economy will make it difficult for many families to give anything this year. That’s where we can come in.
There are organizations like the Coos Bay, North Bend Rotary Club that do what they can to ensure everyone has something to open on Christmas. Other national organizations like Toys for Tots also do a heroic job supplying gifts to children. All those local groups and local volunteers should be applauded for what they do. I know because I’ve been there.
Several years ago, as a member of a Lions Club in Texas, I volunteered to work with the Angel Tree program the club hosted. Over a period of three years, I helped collect toys and clothes for hundreds of children every year. The work was challenging, but it was so worth it. And the need was far greater than I would have ever anticipated.
I lived in an upper-class community, and it felt like there were relatively few families in need. But when we hosted sign-up days, the families appeared almost out of nowhere. Hearing their stories was almost overwhelming. The need was far greater than I would have ever imagined without being closely involved.
All three years, I brought my kids out the day we handed out the gifts. They got to hand bags of gifts to parents picking them up. For a few lucky kids, they got to roll bicycles to waiting vehicles. They learned a lot on those days, and few things I have done have given me so much gratification.
Seeing and hearing the gratitude from parents who through the generosity of others can provide a Christmas for their children is amazing. I wish everyone could experience it at least once.
Well the good news is you can. Local events like the Bus Jam and Toys for Tots are mostly over for this season, but there are still families out there who need help. There are still children who won’t have much on Christmas.
And you can help. You know your friends, your neighbors, your community. You know families that are suffering due to job loss or business closure. You know someone who could use a helping hand. During this season of giving, help them. If you’re struggling neighbor has children, ask if they need a few extra gifts for the holiday season. You might be surprised by the answer. Most people don’t want to ask for help, but if it means giving something to their children at Christmas, they just might be willing to.
If you don’t personally know any families in need, just ask around. I feel certain local schools or churches can provide names of families that could use a little Christmas joy.
There are close to two weeks left before Christmas, which means two weeks to experience the joy of giving. During this season where we celebrate, let’s make sure everyone has something to celebrate on Christmas morning.
