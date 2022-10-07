David Rupkalvis

Just over 30 years ago, I was sitting in a hotel room in Sierra Vista, Az., having spent almost every peony I had to rent the room for a month, when I had a knock on the door.

I ended up in Sierra Vista after a particularly trying time in my life. I had recently left college, gone through some turmoil and drive to what I considered my hometown with almost nothing. All I had were good friends and hope. And then came the knock on the door.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments