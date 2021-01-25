As I am writing this, Joe Biden has been president of the United States for a couple of hours.
If you are in media as long as I have been, there’s a good chance many of your friends and many of the people you follow on social media are also in the media. Therefore, they all have strong opinions on historic days like today, when a new president takes office.
Reading some of the posts I have today almost makes me laugh. People literally in tears because Biden is president and others angry that Trump never revealed his evidence of wrongdoing, so he could keep the seat.
As I read these deeply emotional tweets, I am reminded how little the person in White House actually impact most of our lives.
I know many don’t believe that and they measure the value of the country based on which person and which party is in charge, but the reality is, at least for me and likely for most of you, nothing will really change with a new president in power.
I went to work this morning with Donald Trump as president. I helped design pages for our papers, took several phone calls, wrote a story and now I’m writing my column. Tomorrow, with Joe Biden as president, I will come to work, check my emails and respond to some, do some interviews for stories and head home at the end of the day.
Next Wednesday, my day will largely mirror this one. I’ve heard many claim if Biden was president earlier, COVID would be under control now. His nationwide mask mandates would have stopped COVID cold. My take? Not likely. Even with strong Democrats in charge of states like California, New York and, yes, even Oregon, COVID has run wild. This virus was going to be and would have been a problem no matter who was in charge. And, frankly, it will remain a problem until enough people have been vaccinated to ensure we’re safe.
I enjoy days like today when any new president is inaugurated. It is history in the making, even if my guy isn’t the one being sworn in. But I’ve learned through the years not to get too emotional about it.
Years ago, as a young man, I was far more emotional. I remember clearly having heated arguments with coworkers about Bill Clinton. At the time, I thought he was a sick, evil man who was destroying America.
Looking back all these years later, I can admit Bill Clinton was a decent president. I can find good things to say about all the presidents I’ve paid attention to as an adult, and I can find fault in all of them, too.
As president, Donald Trump had some serious flaws, not even his biggest fans can deny that. But he did some things I approved of. Barack Obama always had different political views than I did, but he represented our country well.
As a Texan by birth, I was always fond of the two Bush presidents, probably more so because of who they were than what they actually accomplished. I will say, the leadership of George W. Bush immediately following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks was exactly what our country needed.
In some ways, all of our presidents have been good. None have been perfect. That will continue with Joe Biden. I don’t know Biden personally, but a few former colleagues do. They speak highly of him as a person, not as a politician. That speaks volumes to me.
I think Joe Biden is a decent man who truly wants America to excel. The way he wants to get there might be different than the path I would take or you would take, but I have no reason to question his decency and his patriotism.
As he begins a new journey as president today, I will pray for him. I will pray he succeeds in efforts that will help our country, and I will pray that finds a way to unite the widening gap between the right and the left.
I have friends celebrating today and friends mourning today. I, for one, remain hopeful for our country and our future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In