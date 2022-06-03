Like many in America, I was glued to the news last week after a report of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
My thoughts that day and the week or so since were very personal for a number of reasons. First, I have a child the same age as those in the Uvalde school. Second, as the publisher and editor of the Del Rio News-Herald, I spent a lot of time in Uvalde. Third, and perhaps the biggest, I have experienced a school shooting first-hand.
As a young reporter, every time a big story hits the news, there is a craving. We all want the big story ... until we get it.
Almost exactly four years before the shooting in Uvalde, I was at my office in Alvin, Texas early in the morning. The police scanner went off shortly before 8 a.m. reporting a school shooting in progress at Santa Fe High School, about six miles from my office.
I did what every reporter would do. I grabbed my camera, jumped in the car and sped to Santa Fe. When I reached the campus, there were about 30 police cars already there, medical helicopters were landing and parents were starting to show up.
I parked and got out just before they close the highway and walked on to campus. Surprisingly, there was no one there to stop me. As I walked toward the school, I started taking photos, still unsure exactly what was happening.
All around me, more law enforcement agencies were pulling up. As they stopped, they never hesitated, running right into the school. Listening to chatter from police blocking the highway and police radios from those nearby, I learned the shooter was still inside and still firing away. I learned a little later he was in custody using the same methods.
The only time that morning an officer talked to me was as I approached the parking lot. One sheriff's deputy asked who I was, and when I told him, he simply told me to stay away from the cars because there might be bombs in them.
Within a short time, we began learning that there were fatalities and injuries. Throughout the day, we learned names - students and teachers, several who died when they stood up to the gunman or tried to shield others.
We also learned in this case the police were heroic. At Santa Fe High School, two school officers were on campus when the first shots were fired. These two men never hesitated, running straight to the gunfire. When they arrived, in less than two minutes, they began exchanging fire with the gunman. One of the officers was hit and almost died. But it wasn't long before backup arrived.
By the time the gunman was in custody, an entire four-lane highway was filled for blocks with police cars. Agencies from miles around and from three or four counties came out in force.
That night as I sat in my office, updating our web stories for what seemed like the 100th time, my young reporter walked into my office. He was just returning from Santa Fe after spending 12 hours on the ground.
He sat down and asked me a simple question. I'm paraphrasing, but he said something like I know we're supposed to keep our emotions out of things, but I feel like I just want to cry. I told him softly, I had already cried an hour earlier, and we both broke down again.
Four years after that day, I honestly can't remember the names of the victims. I can remember their faces, but not names. But the shooter, I remember his name clearly. I won't repeat it, but I can say he was the opposite of every other school shooter I've read about. He was a straight-A student, involved in sports and other school activities, had both parents at home, was involved in his church. And yet, he shot and killed 10 people and injured more than a dozen more.
Without heroic police, it would have been much worse. I guess maybe it's strange, too, because he also didn't use an AR 15, instead taking a shotgun and handgun his parents owned legally.
I write this because there has to be a way to stop these shootings. I'm a big Second Amendment supporter, so I don't believe banning all guns is the answer.
I can tell you in Santa Fe, the school district responded in the way many have been calling for. They revamped all their schools so there is only one way to get in. They created security foyers in that entrance to make sure anyone who enters is checked and then buzzed through. The classrooms were altered to have bulletproof glass and doors that lock automatically when closed.
Those are all good steps, but they would not have stopped the shooter that day. As a student, he would have walked through the secure entrance with no problem.
Hardening of schools is a key step, but Uvalde had already done that. All it takes is one person leaving a door open to make all the work worthless.
Background checks are fine, and I support them. But the shooter in Uvalde passed one, and the shooter in Santa Fe certainly would have when he turned 18. You can ban AR 15s, but as Santa Fe showed, there are other choices.
Banning all guns, as some want, will never fly in our country. First, it would take a Constitutional amendment that would never pass. Second, if you took guns from the law abiding, only the criminals would have them.
Maybe the answer is actually finding compromise. Maybe those sneering at all gun restrictions could agree some limits in some occasions is acceptable. And maybe those sneering at hardening schools can agree it would and does make a difference.
I have zero confidence either of those will happen, because in today's world both sides seem to benefit from a disaster, and winning the political battles seems to be more important to them than actually solving problems.
