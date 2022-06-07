Six months have passed since North Bend surveyed its residents and businesses on the growing issue of homelessness in our community.
The City Council widely circulated the survey results in January before following up with a well-attended Town Hall to further delve into the issue and listen to resident concerns. We learned that most people continue to express empathy for the homeless. In contrast, others have deep frustration over visible homelessness on the streets and in their neighborhoods. Below is an update on action items that have occurred since the Town Hall meeting:
• Mayor Jessica Engelke was appointed to the Oregon Mayors Association’s Taskforce on Homelessness. The diverse group wants to identify best practices and promising new approaches that cities and counties can implement to address homelessness. As national and state programs fall short of fully addressing homelessness in Oregon, these elected leaders from throughout the state are coming together to find solutions for their communities.
• The proposed FY23 budget reduces the public safety budget while increasing services to the public. The budget to take effect July 1st includes two critical positions: a Community Resource Officer (CRO) and Community Services Officer (CSO). The CRO will seek out and engage those who are chronically homeless and, for those who are willing, attempt to provide and connect them with housing and appropriate resources for that individual. The CSO will increase the department’s service level by freeing up patrol officers for other duties, such as providing customer service to citizens, enforcing specific city codes, providing patrol and community outreach, and responding to noncriminal complaints. Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and other budget dollars will fund the positions. At the same time, staff will seek additional federal grant resources.
• Our City Planner is working with our City Attorney on proposed revisions to North Bend’s towing ordinance. The goal is to reduce the removal of abandoned vehicles from 10 days to 72 hours. Unfortunately, state legislation requires local governments to securely store the vehicles for 30 days before disposing of them after abating hazardous materials and asbestos, all at taxpayer expense.
• The Oregon League of Cities, Citycounty Insurance Services, and Association of Oregon Counties are working with strategic partners to develop some model ordinances in response to House Bills 3115 and 3124, which require local regulation changes by July 1st, 2023. State law mandates that any city or county law must be reasonable if it regulates “sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property.”
• Collaboration, cooperation, and support at the local level are vital in addressing this crisis. North Bend, Coos Bay, and Coos County applied for and were awarded a $1 million state grant to create a strategic plan for the next five years to address the homeless problem in a coordinated and consolidated fashion. Our pilot is working with seven others elsewhere in the state that also got funded. There are no funds past the first two years for implementation. We have one year to develop the strategic plan. Then we can use the balance of the money to implement.
• Mayor Engelke and Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti recently sat down with Governor Kate Brown to convey the financial burden the new state legislation and the Martin v. Boise decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit are having on small communities, including behavioral health, mental health, property crimes, and the towing, storage, and disposal of campers.
• North Bend is an active participant in the Homeless Work Group to bring together experienced community members and local officials to find and implement programs to help our local homeless population. The group, which meets monthly at Coos Bay City Hall, was the impetus for the Community Resource Officer position and other recent legislative changes to the city code.
• The North Bend Public Library sought and secured a state grant for a social worker that works directly with the homeless and others. The community engagement specialist is available to provide a wide variety of services and help people assess needs for all sorts of things like job applications, accessing resources related to housing and food insecurity, and family support like elder care and early That worker splits time between the North Bend, Coos Bay, and Lakeside libraries.
• North Bend is working directly with our state legislators, advocating for a slice of the $1 billion the Legislature approved for behavioral health to come to the southern Oregon coast. The funding is critical now that Bay Area Hospital announced last week that it was ending behavioral health services to stay financially sound.
• The Coos County Jail continues to suffer from a lack of personnel. Without adequate personnel, there is a limitation on the number of people they can hold. The personnel problem is partly due to the county’s pay scale and lack of capacity to increase that pay scale due to the lack of funding. The hiring environment in our Nation isn’t helping and cop bashing in the media makes it worse. The problems plaguing the county’s criminal justice system components are not limited to the jail.
Due to a lack of funding, the District Attorney’s Office cannot attract and retain Deputy District Attorneys. When they have all positions filled, it’s not enough to process all cases, resulting in not charging some offenses and reducing others to violation treatment. A diverse workgroup was formed to explore the possibility of a voter-approved countywide public safety levy necessary to increase compensation in the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.
