June Casagrande

“Grammar error — July 7 column” read the subject line of an email from a reader named Bill. The body text was concise:

“As written: ‘… Jovin said she feels like she’s the beneficiary.’ Should be: ‘… Jovin said she feels as if she’s the beneficiary.’”

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments