It’s the late 1800s. A child in a one-room schoolhouse raises his hand. “Teacher, can I go to the outhouse?” “Of course you can,” the teacher replies.

Fast forward 100 years. A child sitting in a classroom raises his hand. “Teacher, can I go to the bathroom?” The teacher’s face twists into a mocking smirk. “I don’t know — can you?” The other children giggle. The boy revises his request: “May I go to the bathroom?” The teacher is triumphant. “Yes, you may.”

