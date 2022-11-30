Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Now that Elon Musk is in charge of Twitter, what will become of the platform’s content moderation?

Musk has laid off a significant part of the content moderation staff, leaving users and advertisers wondering whether the platform will turn into a bottomless pit of disinformation and bigotry.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments