CURRY COUNTY — As of late Saturday morning, April 18, the Curry County Public Health Department received notification of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Curry County from a North Bend Medical Center lab in Coos Bay. Curry County Public Health has reached out to the individual who tested positive and is now working on contact investigation and tracing for those who possibly have been in prolonged close contact with the individual.
The three previous cases reported in Curry County have all been under monitoring and self-isolating and will be considered recovered from the virus as of Monday April 18, 2020. Curry County Public Health will continue to notify the public if any additional positive cases are reported.
Please remember it is imperative that we all follow the OHA, CDC and Governor’s guidelines about social distancing, protecting yourselves and staying home to slow the spread and save lives.
Sherrié Ward, Public Health Administrator
