April 23, 1920
“MYSTERY” BABY AT MYRTLE POINT
CHILD FEW HOURS OLD LEFT ON HOSPITAL STEPS
Unknown Rings Door Bell and Makes Departure – Home Quickly Found for Boy
All Myrtle Point is talking today over a “mystery baby” who was left on the steps of Dr. Pomberton’s hospital the night before last. The baby, a boy of a few hours old, was in a suitcase, codded in and is a husky lad. Yesterday, a home was found for him and he is being well cared for and cooing away oblivious to being the center of the town’s gossip.
Night before last, the doorbell of Dr. Pemberton’s hospital rang. When the door was opened by an attendant, no one was in sight but a suitcase was on the steps. It was picked up and the plaintive cry of a little child emanating from it almost frightened the attendant.
There was nothing in the meager clothing encasing the little fellow to indicate the identity of the parents or the reason why.
MUST HAVE JETTY TO MAKE HARBOR
THAT IS STATEMENT OF PORTLAND ENGINEERS
Says Improvement Is Needed On Coos Bay – Decision to Be Made on Site for Port Dock
A jetty must be built at the entrance of Coos Bay if it is to be made a harbor.
This was the positive statement of G. B. Hegart, engineer for the dock commission of Portland and the man who built the jetty at the mouth of the Columbia River. He is firm in his belief that jetty work for Coos Bay is necessary to make this the harbor that it should be and made the statement this afternoon shortly after arriving in the city.
Mr. Hegart was accompanied by James H. Polhemus, manager of the Port of Portland. Engineer Bartlett of Astoria who was expected did not arrive.
April 23, 1970
Quiet End To Bay’s Earth Day
Earth Day in Coos Bay wound up, not with a bang, but a whimper as a surprised and vocally dismayed group of 50-plus persons sat in the largely deserted Marshfield High School auditorium to hear the open forum comment on our decaying environment.
Apathy, disinterest, selfishness were some of the words several speakers chose to describe a major problem facing environmental recovery. Bill Lorsung, Environmental Committee member said the evening’s turnout indicated that small groups of interested persons will have to keep the pressure on state and local governments.
“In the end,” Lorsung said. “It will probably be small groups like us who are going to have to do the job for the apathetic majority.” Several others echoed this remark. Mark Pearce, president of a water pollution and fish preservation committee, told the audience the time had passed to fear employment risks for speaking out strongly on the environment issue.
Bay Area Medical Center Said Bargain
Investment of tax dollars in a new comprehensive medical care center for the Bay Area could prove to be one of the best bargains offered to area citizens, the Bay Area Hospital Committee claims.
The majority of residents are covered by health insurance in one form or another – through Social Security (Medicare and Medicaid), as fringe benefits negotiated with an employer, private coverage, etc.
Providing good hospital and medical care services in a single facility would be an investment to assure getting your money’s worth out of health insurance premiums, say Bay Area hospital proponents.
April 23, 2010
College goes green, saves money
For the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, students at Southwestern Oregon Community College received an opportunity they've never had before — a place to recycle their pop cans.
The college unveiled campuswide recycling receptacles this week, color-coded in blue, brown and green. The 28 indoor and four outdoor recycling bins represent one of many green efforts in a new college sustainability initiative.
Students, faculty and staff participated in beautification projects and an Earth Day art show. They were handed information on eco-friendly seafood Thursday, and Southwestern President Patty Scott announced several new programs focused on green technology, reducing waste and recycling.
A sustainability task force was formed last fall, she said, to help create a sustainable campus and to share the message with the community. The group includes students, faculty and staff.
A frog of a different color
Coquille boy finds rare blue frog
Having frogs in the house is nothing new for Tara Kissinger. Her son Zachery, 8, finds all sorts of amphibians, snakes and bugs outside their home on Sanford Heights in Coquille.
But she didn't believe Zachery when he said he'd found a blue frog.
'I thought he was teasing me," she recalled.
So Zachery went back outside and caught it. Sure enough, the little guy was light blue.
'I was like, 'No way!'" she said.
Several species of poisonous blue frogs are native to the tropics, but this isn't one of those. An expert at Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif., said it's likely a mutant Pacific chorus frog.
April 23, 2015
Women’s Health Coalition hosts annual walk
The Coos County Women’s Health Coalition will be hosting their seventh annual Let’s Walk & Talk Together — Stepping Up for Women’s Health Event, on Saturday, May 9. The free walk is open to everyone and takes place 9 a.m.-noon the Saturday before Mother’s Day at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
The event will include a free community walk, guest speakers, exhibitor tables, demonstrations, music, raffle prizes and more. Last year’s walk attracted more than 200 participants and 20 exhibitors.
The goal of the Women’s Health Coalition is to promote a healthy lifestyle for the women of Coos County.
The Walk & Talk event is supported with funding from the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation, Bay City Ambulances, Pacific Source, Southwestern Oregon Medical Society and the Women’s Health Coalition. Additional supporters include Southwestern Oregon Community College and the South Coast Striders.
