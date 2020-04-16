April 19, 1920
SAYS REEDSPORT IS GROWING CITY
ASSESSOR OF DOUGLAS COUNTY PRAISES THE NEW CITY
Lumber and Fishing and New Industry Starting Makes Lower Umpqua Town Busy Place
“If Reedsport grows as much in the next five years as she has in the past year, Roseburg will have to look to her laurels,” was the statement made by County Assessor F. J. Calkins in the Roseburg News/Review following his return from Reedsport, where he has been adjusting property valuations. An adjustment, satisfactory to all of the property owners of the town, was completed and by the new figures Reedsport will take her place as second in valuation in Douglas County, Roseburg holding first place.
Heretofore Reedsport property has been valued very low, lots being sold as high as $800 while on the assessment record their valuation has only $50. This naturally brought about a higher levy, the last tax rate being 8.5 mills. The new assessment will be on the same basis as the remainder of the county and will put the property at its real value. The levy will thereby be decreased but the amount of tax to be paid will depend upon the special taxes voted by the district which in past years has special taxes in large sums.
“CLEAN UP CITY” WILL BE SLOGAN
CIVIC IMPROVEMENT CAMPAIGN TO BE INAUGURATED HERE
Chief Davis Will Take Matter Up With City Council Tonight – Great Need For It
“Clean Up Marshfield” will be the slogan of a civic improvement campaign to be inaugurated here within a few weeks under the direction of J. W. Davis, chief of the Marshfield city council at their meeting tonight to secure the full cooperation of the city authorities.
The clean-up campaign dates will probably be fixed and Mayor Ferguson will issue a proclamation requesting all residents to see that their property is cleared of all debris.
Aside from appearances, the clean-up is necessary as a fire prevention measure and also a sanity measure.
April 18, 1970
Man Bound Over To Grand Jury
Miguel Silver Torres was bound over this week to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing in Coos County District Court on charges of concealing stolen property and an ex-convict in possession of a weapon.
William R. Sero, charged with assault and battery, asked for court appointed attorney at his arraignment.
In other district court action, pleas of guilty in charges of minor in possession of intoxicating liquor were entered by Glen Franklin Dunitha, Timother Robert Garnett, Floyd Robert Rooke and Paul Vincent Jr. Each was fined $75.
12 Get Perfect Grades
Twelve scholars at Marshfield High achieved perfect grades the third quarter grading period, Elmer R. Johnson, principal, announced Wednesday which was report card day.
Four seniors, four juniors, a sophomore and three freshmen top the scholashic honor roll with a four-point, or all “A’s”, for the nine-week period.
The four seniors are Rena Albright, Nancy Allen, Linda Sapp, and Susan Sodorff.
The four juniors are Janet Farr, Shelley Johnson, James Lindsay and Richard McIntosh.
The sophomore is Marsha Johns.
The three freshmen are Mark Beckham, William Falk and Deborah Pettey.
April 19, 2010
Hospital earns honors
The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons recently granted Bay Area Hospital a three-year accreditation with commendation.
A physician surveyor found the Coos Bay facility met standards in cancer committee leadership, cancer data management, clinical services, research, community outreach and quality improvement.
“This is a very high honor,” said Barbara Bauder, the hospital’s director of community relations.
Broken wire causes Bandon power outage
Several hundred Bandon residents went without electricity much of Sunday morning, after a broken wire cut off power.
The power outage was first reported at 6:18 a.m. Crews responded as soon as the message came in and had the wire repaired between three and four hours later, said Bob Shaffar of Bandon’s electric department.
Shaffer didn’t have an exact estimate as to how many people were affected. Workers are still working to permanently replace the wire.
April 18, 2015
Coos County invests in workforce development
The Coos County Economic Development Fund is investing in workforce development at Southwestern Oregon Community College through a $17,000 grant to the SWOCC Foundation.
The grant will support the new associate of science degree program with forestry emphasis. The collaboration between the SWOCC Foundation, private industry and Coos County ensures the college will provide future natural resource industry specialists with the highest-quality instruction and equipment. The college’s new degree program will accept 25 students per year. Students who complete the two-year degree will be ready for entry-level jobs or can transfer as juniors to the Oregon State University School of Forestry bachelor’s degree program.
The SWOCC Foundation supports the college through promotion of philanthropy to improve people’s lives socially, culturally, economically and educationally.
Frank’s fly boys keep Bandon Aviation friendly, buzzing with business
From the outside, Bandon Aviation appears to be a standard-looking warehouse sitting on a small airstrip, its only distinguishing characteristics the building's blue exterior and basic block-lettered awning.
But inside exists enough characters and interesting craftsmanship to land the next restoration reality television show.
The craftsmanship comes in the form of the repair and restoration of vintage airplanes of all varieties. The characters incarnate are the Crook brothers, Wayne and Brady, and their right-hand man, Guy Guernsey. Up for debate is which carries more originality — the work done there or the coverall-clad crew making the planes pretty and operable.
What's certain is that aviation runs in their blood.
--
These stories were found in the Marshfield Sun Printing Museum newspaper repository store in Marshfield HS courtesy of Coos Bay Schools and on The World newspaper website www.theworldlink.com.
