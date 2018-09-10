Today
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
NFL Football — New York Jets at Detroit, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 6:15 p.m., ESPN.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
High School Volleyball — North Valley at Marshfield, 3:30 p.m. and Creswell at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Men’s Soccer — Mexico at United States, 5:30 p.m., ESPN.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports; Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN.
WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 3, Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2.