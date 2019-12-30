Tuesday, Dec. 31
College Football — Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN; Sun Bowl, Florida State vs. Arizona State, 11 a.m., CBS; Liberty Bowl, Navy vs. Kansas State, 12:45 p.m., ESPN; Arizona Bowl, Georgia State vs. Wyoming, 1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Alamo Bowl, Utah vs. Texas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Georgia Tech at Florida State, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Temple at Central Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Georgetown at Providence, 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Butler at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
College Football — Citrus Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan, 10 a.m., ABC; Outback Bowl, Minnesota vs. Auburn, 10 a.m., ESPN; Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, 5:45 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2.
NBA Basketball — Portland at New York, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV and KHSN (1230 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — East Carolina at Wichita State, noon, ESPNU; South Florida at Southern Methodist, 2 p.m., ESPNU; Connecticut at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Marquette at Creighton, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Utah State at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Hockey — Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas, 10 a.m., NBC.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Men’s College Basketball — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m., ESPNU; James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; North Texas at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN; Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Dayton at La Salle, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Oregon State at Utah, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oregon at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Jacksonville State at Morehead State, 6 p.m., ESPNU; UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; USC at Washington State, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU.
College Football — Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati, noon, ESPN; Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Tour Tournament of Champions, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — New Jersey at New York Islanders, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; St. Louis at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.