Today
NFL Preseason — Hall of Fame Game: Denver vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., NBC.
Swimming — USA National Championships, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Women’s British Open, 3 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, 11 a.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Eldora Dirt Derby, qualifying at 4 p.m. and race at 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Canadian Football League — Winnipeg at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Pan-Am Games — 8 a.m., noon and 3:30 p.m., ESPNU.
TBT Basketball — Chicago Regional quarterfinals, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN.
WNBA Basketball — Phoenix at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Extreme Sports — X Games, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Friday, Aug. 2
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports.
Swimming — USA National Championships, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Women’s British Open, 3 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, 11 a.m., Golf Channel.
National Women’s Soccer League — Seattle vs. Houston, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS.
TBT Basketball — Chicago Regional quarterfinals, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN.
Pan-Am Games — 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., ESPNU.
World Team Tennis — Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Extreme Sports — X Games, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Swimming — USA championships, 11 a.m., NBC, and 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Baseball — Boston at New York Yankees, 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m., Root Sports; Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Pro Football — Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 4 p.m., ESPN and NFL Network.
Golf — Women’s British Open, 3 a.m., Golf Channel, and 8 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour The Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, 8:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Xfinity Series The Zippo 200 qualifying at 8:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network, and race at 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA Seattle, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Los Angeles Galaxy at Atlanta United, 2 p.m., Fox.
Women’s Soccer — Friendly, Ireland at United States, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Big 3 Basketball — Enemies vs. Power, noon, CBS Sports Network.
Pan-Am Games — 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m., ESPNU.
Extreme Sports — X Games, 4 p.m., ESPN2.