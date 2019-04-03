Today

Men’s College Basketball — CBI finals Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPNU.

Hockey — St. Louis at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Thursday, April 4

NBA Basketball — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., TNT; Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT.

Men’s College Basketball — NIT championship, 4 p.m., ESPN; Slam dunk and 3-point championship and skills competitions for men and women, 6 p.m., ESPN.

Golf — LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

Women’s Soccer — International Friendly, Australia at United States, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Friday, April 5

Women’s College Basketball — NCAA tournament semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.

NBA Basketball — Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Denver, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Men’s College Basketball — CBI Tournament final, game 3, 4 p.m., ESPNU.

Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup qualifying, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

Golf — LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.

