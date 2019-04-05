Today
Men’s College Basketball — NCAA tournament semifinals, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., CBS.
NBA Basketball — Hall of Fame Announcement, 9 a.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 11 a.m., Root Sports; Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series The NXS 300, qualifying at 6:30 a.m. and race at 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network;
Golf — Augusta National Women’s Amateur, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Valero Texas Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and 12:30 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, 2 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Los Angeles FC vs. D.C. United, noon, Fox.
Sunday, April 7
Women’s College Basketball — NCAA tournament championship, 3 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., Root Sports; Los Angeles Dodgerse at Colorado, 5:30 p.m., ESPN.
NBA Basketball — Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Denver at Portland, 6 p.m., KHSN (1230 AM).
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Ford City 500, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, 1:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Drive, Chip & Putt finals, 5 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Valero Texas Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration, 2 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting Kansas City, noon, ESPN.
Women’s Soccer — International Friendly, Belgium at United States, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Monday, April 8
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — NCAA Championship Game, 6 p.m., CBS.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Kansas City, 5 p.m., Root Sports.