Today
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Softball — Little League World Series semifinals, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., Root Sports; Boston at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Softball — Little League World Series championship game, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Soccer — Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — U.S. Amateur round of 64 matches, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Preseason Football — New York Jets at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, games at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Tennis — Western and Southern Open, 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck series UOH 200, qualifying at 1 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and race at 5:30 p.m. on Fox.
Golf — LPGA Tour Indy Women in Tech Championship, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour WinCo Foods Portland Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel; U.S. Amateur round of 16, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Gymnastics — U.S. Championships men’s events, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.