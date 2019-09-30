Today
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Marist Catholic, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — National League Wild-Card Game: Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS.
Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 2, Connecticut at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Major League Baseball — American League Wild-Card, Tampa Bay at Oakland, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2.
Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Hockey — Washington at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network; San Jose at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, Oct. 3
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Elmira, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Major League Baseball — National League Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, 2 p.m., TBS; Washington or Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5:30 p.m., TBS.
NFL Football — Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Temple at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Tour The Volunteers of America Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Minnesota at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Women’s Soccer — International friendly, United States vs. South Korea, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.