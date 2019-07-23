Today

Cycling — Tour de France, Stage 16, 4:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Major League Baseball — Texas at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Swimming — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

WNBA Basketball — Seattle at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

Wednesday, July 24

Cycling — Tour de France, Stage 17, 3:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.

Major League Baseball — Texas at Seattle, 12:30 p.m., Root Sports; Teams TBA, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Swimming — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Thursday, July 25

Cycling — Tour de France, Stage 18, 4 a.m., NBC Sports Network

Major League Baseball — Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Swimming — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Golf — LPGA Golf The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Senior British Open, 4 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel; World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Classic, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour The Barracuda Championship, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.

