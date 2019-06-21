Today
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, noon, Fox.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., Root Sports; All-Star Election Night, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — U.S. Senior Open, noon, Fox Sports 1; PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Utah Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Big 3 Basketball — 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
WNBA Basketball — Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Friday, June 28
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, noon, Fox.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — LPGA Tour NW Arkansas Championship, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; U.S. Senior Open, noon, Fox Sports 1; PGA Tour The Rocket Mortgage Classic, noon, Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Utah Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Overton’s 225, qualifying at 2 p.m. and race at 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
WNBA Basketball — Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Beach Volleyball — World Championships, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Saturday, June 29
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup quarterfinals, 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Major League Baseball — New York Yankees vs. Boston, 10 a.m., Fox; Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Houston, 5 p.m., Root Sports; TBA, 5 p.m., Fox.
Auto Racing — Formula One Australian Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series The Overton’s 300, qualifying at 9 a.m. and race at 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup The Overton’s 400 qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 1 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s Soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour The Rocket Mortgage Classic, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; U.S. Senior Open, noon, Fox Sports 1 and 1 p.m., Fox; LPGA Tour NW Arkansas Championship, noon, Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Utah Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Big 3 Basketball — 9 a.m., CBS, and 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network.
WNBA Basketball — Connecticut at Washington, 11 a.m., ESPN; Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.