Today
Major League Baseball — Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle, 7 p.m., MLB Network.
Preseason Football — Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.; Oakland at Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m., NFL Network; Cincinnati at Dallas, 4 p.m., NFL Network; Seattle at Los Angeles Chargers, 7 p.m., NFL Network.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., ESPN, an noon ABC;
American Legion Baseball — American Legion World Series, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Auto Racing — IndyCar ABC Supply 500, 10:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Soccer — Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle, 1 p.m., ESPN.
National Women’s Soccer League — Chicago at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open semifinals, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Track & Field — IAAF Diamond League England, noon, NBC.
Gymnastics — U.S. Championships men’s events, 1:30 p.m., NBC.
Golf — U.S. Amateur semifinals, 9 a.m., Fox; PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel and noon, CBS; Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Indy Women in Tech Championship, 2 p.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour WinCo Foods Portland Open, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Canadian Football League — Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Major League Baseball — Toronto at New York Yankees, 10 a.m., TBS; Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle, 1 p.m., Root Sports; New York Mets at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, games at 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., ESPN, and 11 a.m., ABC.
American Legion Baseball — World Series games at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Auto Racing — IndyCar ABC Supply 500, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Wyndham Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, noon, Golf Channel; U.S. Amateur championship match, 1:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; LPGA Tour Indy Women in Tech Championship, 2 p.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour WinCo Foods Portland Open, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — New England at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Gymnastics — U.S. Championships women’s events, 5 p.m., NBC.
Beach Volleyball — Manhattan Beach Open, 1:30 p.m., NBC.
Tennis — Western & Southern Open, women’s final at 11 a.m. and men’s final at 1 p.m., ESPN2.
Monday, Aug. 20
NFL Preseason — Baltimore at Indianapolis, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series, games at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon, ESPN, and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., ESPN2.
American Legion Baseball — World Series, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPNU.