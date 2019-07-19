Friday, July 19
Golf — British Open, 2 a.m., Golf Channel, and 4 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour The Barbasol Championship, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; U.S. Junior Amateur, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; LPGA Tour Great Bay Lakes Invitational, 3 p.m., Golf Channel
Cycling — Tour de France Stage 14, 4:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network; replay at noon, NBC.
Major League Baseball — New York Mets at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Washington at Atlanta, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series The Lakes Region 200, 1 qualifying at 8:15 a.m. and race at 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network; IndyCar The Iowa 300, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network. .
Big 3 Basketball — From Kansas City, 1 p.m., CBS.
World Team Tennis — San Diego Aviators vs. Orange County Breakers, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Sunday, July 21
Golf — British Open, 1 a.m., Golf Channel, and 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour The Barbasol Championship, 1 p.m., Golf Channel.
Cycling — Tour de France Stage 15, 3:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Baseball — Teams TBA, 10 a.m., TBS; Hall of Fame ceremony, 10:30 a.m., MLB Network; Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 1 p.m., Root Sports; Washington at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Soccer — D.C. United at Atlanta United, 1 p.m., ESPN; New York Red Bulls at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Portland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
National Women’s Soccer League — North Carolina at Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Swimming — World Championships, 11 a.m., NBC.
Big 3 Basketball — From Oklahoma City, 11 a.m., CBS.
World Team Tennis — Philadelphia Freedoms at Vegas Rollers, 1 p.m., CBS.
Monday, July 22
Major League Baseball — Teams TBA, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Swimming — World Championships, 4 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
World Team Tennis — Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network.