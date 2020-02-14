Today
Men’s College Basketball — Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Syracuse at Florida State, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox; Tulsa at South Florida, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 10 a.m., CBS; Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN; Old Dominion at North Texas, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Bradley at Southern Illinois, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Texas at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Butler, 11:30 a.m., Fox; La Salle at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Notre Dame at Duke, 1 p.m., ESPN; LSU at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Maryland at Michigan State, 3 p.m., ESPN; Auburn at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Houston at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU; UNLV at New Mexico, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; DePaul at Creighton, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Washington State at USC, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Virginia at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN; Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Utah State at Fresno State, 7 p.m., ESPNU: BYU at San Diego, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Arizona at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; UC Irvine at Hawaii, 9 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Basketball — All-Star Saturday Night, 5 p.m., TNT.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Invitational, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Handa Australian open, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing Experience 300, qualifying at 8:30 a.m. and race at 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Track & Field — U.S. Indoor Championships, 1 p.m., NBC.
Hockey — Los Angeles vs. Colorado, 5 p.m. NBC.
Bowling — PBA Tour Players Championship, 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Gymnastics — Utah at Oregon State, noon, Pac-12 Network; UCLA at Arizona State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Auto Racing — NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, 11:30 a.m., Fox.
NBA Basketball — NBA All-Star Game, 5:20 p.m., TNT.
Men’s College Basketball — Indiana at Michigan, 10 a.m., CBS; Villanova at Temple, 10 a.m., ESPN; Iowa at Minnesota, 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Cincinnati at East Carolina, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Duquesne at Fordham, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; Memphis at Connecticut, noon, ESPN; San Diego State at Boise State, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Utah at Oregon, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
XFL Football — St. Louis at Houston, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Invitational, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic, noon, Golf Channel.
Hockey — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Boston at New York Rangers, 12:30 p.m., NBC; St. Louis at Nashville, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Monday, Feb. 17
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Coquille at Bandon, 5:30 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — Coquille at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Xavier at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Bucknell at Holy Cross, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina Central at North Carolina AT&T, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Iowa State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Jackson State at Prairie View, 6 p.m., ESPNU.
Women’s College Basketball — West Virginia at Texas, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Oregon State at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN2.