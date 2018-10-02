Today

High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Junction City, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).

Major League Baseball — National League Wild Card game, Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN.

NBA Preseason — Cleveland at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT; Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Major League Baseball — American League Wild Card game, Oakland at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., TBS.

Hockey — Boston at Washington, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Anaheim at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Golf — LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Major League Baseball — Playoffs: 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1, and TBA, Fox Sports 1.

NFL Football — Indianapolis at New England, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.

College Football — Georgia State at Troy, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Tulsa at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN.

Golf — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 5 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour UL International Crown, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.

Hockey — Nashville at New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Philadelphia at Vegas, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

