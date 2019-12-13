Today
College Football — FCS quarterfinals, Illinois State at North Dakota State, 9 a.m., ESPN; Army vs. Navy, noon, CBS; Heisman Trophy presentation, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Kansas State vs. Mississippi State, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU; Oregon at Michigan, 9 a.m., CBS; Michigan State at Oakland, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Southern at Butler, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Syracuse at Georgetown, 10 a.m., Fox; Tulsa at Arkansas, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU; Delaware vs. Villanova, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Illinois Chicago at DePaul, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Memphis at Tennessee, noon, ESPN; Saint Louis vs. Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Georgia Tech at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN; College of Charleston at Richmond, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Oklahoma at Wichita State, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at San Jose State, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Stony Brook at Providence, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Gonzaga at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour Shark Shootout, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; Presidents Cup, 11:30 a.m., NBC, and 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
College Volleyball — NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPNU.
Sunday, Dec. 15
NFL Football — Denver at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Carolina, 10 a.m., Fox; Atlanta at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., NBC.
Men’s College Basketball — Oklahoma State at Houston, noon, ESPN; Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m., ESPNU; South Carolina at Clemson, 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s College Basketball — Louisville at Kentucky, 10 a.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Soccer — NCAA championship, 3 p.m., ESPNU.
Golf — PGA Tour Shark Shootout, 9 a.m., Golf Channel.
Monday, Dec. 16
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM)
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Thurston, 5:15 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Thurston, 6:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
NFL Football — Indianapolis at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s College Basketball — Connecticut at DePaul , 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.