Today
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM)
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM)
NFL Football — Houston at New York Jets, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network; Cleveland at Denver, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.
College Football — Celebration Bowl: North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State, 9 a.m., ABC; Cure Bowl: Tulane vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 10:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; New Mexico Bowl: Texas vs. Utah State, 11 a.m., ESPN; FCS Semifinal, Maine at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Las Vegas Bowl, Fresno State vs. Arizona State, 12:30 p.m., ABC; NCAA Division II Championship, Valdosta State vs. Ferris State, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Camelia Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; New Orleans Bowl, Tennessee State vs. Appalachian State, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Villanova at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPN2; SMU at Georgetown, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Notre Dame vs. Purdue, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Norrth Carolina State vs. Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Rutgers at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Butler vs. Indiana, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Charleston at Virginia Commonwealth, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Utah at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Southern Mississippi at Wichita State, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Gonzaga at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Washington vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Auburn at UAB, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Eastern Kentucky at Xavier, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; USC at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Baylor at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2; LSU vs. St. Mary’s, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Women’s College Volleyball — NCAA Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Skiing — World Cup men’s downhill from Italy, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Alfred Dunhill Championship, 1:30 a.m., Golf Channel.
Rodeo — National Finals, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Swimming — World Championship, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Sunday, Dec. 16
NFL Football — Teams TBA, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Fox.; New England at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Men’s College Basketball — West Virginia at Rhode Island, 10 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Central Connecticut State at Providence, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Dayton at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Saint Louis at Houston, noon, ESPNU; Wagner at St. John’s, 1:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Indiana State at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPNU;
Golf — Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 1:30 a.m., Golf Channel.
Skiing — Women’s World Cup Super G from France, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Swimming — World Championships, 11 a.m., NBC, and 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Monday, Dec. 17
NFL Football — New Orleans at Carolina, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Davidson at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Chicago State at Northwestern, 6 p.m., ESPNU.