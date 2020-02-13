Today
Men’s College Basketball — Bryant at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Memphis at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., ESPN; Wichita State at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Charleston at Hofstra, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Colorado at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN; Utah at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Washington at USC, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Marshall at UTSA, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Murray State at Austin Peay, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Arizona at California, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Arizona State at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Washington State at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network; BYU at Loyola-Marymount, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — Los Angeles Clippers at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Invitational, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Handa Australian Open, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Philadelphia at Florida, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, Feb. 14
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Ashland, 5:30 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Marist Catholic at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m. KMHS (105.1 FM); Toledo at Coquille, 6 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM)
Women’s College Basketball — Oregon State at USC, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oregon at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Men’s College Basketball — Buffalo at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Davidson at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Akron at Central Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Yale at Princeton, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS; Illinois-Chicago at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Rider at Siena, 6 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — All-Star Celebrity Game, 4 p.m., ESPN; Rising Stars Challenge, 6 p.m., TNT.
Track & Field — U.S. Indoor Championships, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250, qualifying at noon and race at 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Genesis Invitational, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Handa Australian Open, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday, Feb. 15
High School Girls Basketball — North Bend at Eagle Point, noon, K-Light (98.7 FM).
High School Boys Basketball — North Bend at Eagle Point, 1:45 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 a.m., ESPN; Syracuse at Florida State, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox; Tulsa at South Florida, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 10 a.m., CBS; Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN; Old Dominion at North Texas, 11 a.m., ESPNU; Bradley at Southern Illinois, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Texas at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Butler, 11:30 a.m., Fox; La Salle at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Notre Dame at Duke, 1 p.m., ESPN; LSU at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN2; VCU at Richmond, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Maryland at Michigan State, 3 p.m., ESPN; Auburn at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Houston at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPNU; UNLV at New Mexico, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; DePaul at Creighton, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Washington State at USC, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Virginia at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 7 p.m., ESPN; Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Utah State at Fresno State, 7 p.m., ESPNU: BYU at San Diego, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Arizona at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; UC Irvine at Hawaii, 9 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Basketball — All-Star Saturday Night, 5 p.m., TNT.
Golf — PGA Tour Genesis Invitational, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Handa Australian open, 6 p.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing Experience 300, qualifying at 8:30 a.m. and race at 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Track & Field — U.S. Indoor Championships, 1 p.m., NBC.
Hockey — Los Angeles vs. Colorado, 5 p.m. NBC.
Bowling — PBA Tour Players Championship, 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Gymnastics — Utah at Oregon State, noon, Pac-12 Network; UCLA at Arizona State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network.