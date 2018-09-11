Today

High School Volleyball — North Valley at Marshfield, 3:30 p.m. and Creswell at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).

Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Men’s Soccer — Mexico at United States, 5:30 p.m., ESPN.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports; Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m., ESPN.

WNBA Basketball — Finals Game 3, Seattle at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Volleyball — Junction City at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (1420 AM and 105.1 FM).

NFL Football — Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.

College Football — Boston College at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Golf — LPGA Tour The Evian Championship, 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Web.com Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.

0
0
0
0
0