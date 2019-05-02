Today
High School Softball — Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs: Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: Boston at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; San Jose at Colorado, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Wells Farbo Championship, 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Mediheal Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, May 3
High School Baseball — Elmira at Marshfield (2), 3 p.m.
Pro Basketball — NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Root Sports.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: New York Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Dallas at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Mediheal Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup qualifying, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series The JEGS 200, 2 p.m., Fox Sport 1.
Horse Racing — Kentucky Oaks, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Saturday, May 4
Pro Basketball — Golden State at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Horse Racing — Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC.
Hockey — NHL Playoffs: Columbus at Boston, 4 p.m., NBC; Colorado at San Jose, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Major League Baseball — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Oakland at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Mediheal Championship, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover, 10:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1.
Beach Volleyball — NCAA women’s tournament, 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Soccer — New York Red Bulls vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 11 a.m., ESPN.