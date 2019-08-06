Today
Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Southeast Regional semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Southwest Regional semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Pan-Am Games — 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m., ESPNU.
TBT Basketball — Championship, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., Root Sports; Teams TBA, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Baseball — Southwest Regional final, 10 a.m., ESPN; Southeast Regional final, noon, ESPN.
Golf — U.S. Women’s Amateur, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Pan-Am Games — 6 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPNU.
Thursday, Aug. 8
NFL Preseason — New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m., NFL Network; Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona, 4 p.m., NFL Network.
Little League Baseball — Midwest Regional semifinal, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional semifinal, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Region semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — LPGA Tour Ladies Scottish Open, 7:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Northern Trust Open, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; U.S. Women’s Amateur, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Korn Ferry Tour Portland Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Gymnastics — U.S. Championships, men’s events, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Pan-Am Games — 7 a.m., noon and 4 p.m., ESPNU.
Tennis — Rogers Cup round of 16, 9 a.m., ESPN2.
WNBA Basketball — Indiana at Washington, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., ESPN2.