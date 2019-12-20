Today
NFL Football — Houston at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., NFL Network; Buffalo at New England, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network; Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network.
College Football — New Mexico Bowl, Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, 11 a.m., ESPN; FCS semifinals, 11 a.m., ESPN2; the Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Division II championship, noon, ESPNU; Boca Raton Bowl, Southern Methodis vs. Florida Atlantic, 12:30 p.m., ABC; the Camelia Bowl, Florida International vs. Arkansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; FCS semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU; Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC; New Orleans Bowl, Appalachian State vs. UAB, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Indiana at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia Commonwealth at Wichita State, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Villanova, 9 a.m., Fox; Stanford at Georgetown, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Texas at Providence, 11 a.m., Fox; Florida vs. Utah, 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1; UCLA vs. North Carolina, 3 p.m., CBS; San Diego at Stanford, noon, Pac-12 Network; Ohio State vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Boston College at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Dayton vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northwestern at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Creighton at Arizona State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Louisiana State vs. USC, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1; St. John’s vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Texas Southern at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Nevada vs. St. Mary’s, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2.
College Volleyball — NCAA championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Sunday, Dec. 22
NFL Football — Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Fox; Arizona at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Kansas City at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., NBC.
Men’s College Basketball — Lafayette at Rutgers, 10 a.m., ESPNU; Houston vs. Portland, noon, ESPNU; Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Xavier at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Georgia Tech vs. Boise State, 2 p.m., ESPNU; Ball State vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Women’s College Basketball — Stanford at Texas, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma at Connecticut, 1 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Monday, Dec. 23
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
NFL Football — Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
College Football — Gasparilla Bowl, Central Florida vs. Marshall, 11:30 a.m., ESPN.
NBA Basketball — New Orleans at Portland, 7 p.m., NBA TV and KHSN (1230 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — Diamond Head Classic, semifinals at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., ESPN2, consolation semifinals at 1:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Hockey — New York Rangers at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.