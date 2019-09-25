Today
NFL Football — Philadelphia at Green Bay, 5 p.m., Fox.
Major League Baseball — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
College Football — Delaware State at North Carolina A&T, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Navy at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — LPGA Tour The Indy Women in Tech Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour The Safeway Open, 2 p.m., Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — Playoffs, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Friday, Sept. 27
High School Football — Marshfield at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM); Crater at North Bend, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Creswell at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); St. Mary’s at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Lakeview, 7 p.m., KURY (95.3FM).
College Football — Duke at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN; Brown at Harvard, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS; San Jose State at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Penn State at Maryland, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Arizona State at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Track & Field — World Championships, 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Tour The Indy Women in Tech Championship, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions The Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Major League Baseball — Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; TBA, 4 p.m., Fox.
Track & Field — World Championships, 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., NBC.
Auto Racing — Formula One The Russian Grand Prix qualifying, 5 a.m., ESPNU; NASCAR Xfinity Series The Drive for the Cure, qualifying at 9:30 a.m. and race at 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Tour The Indy Women in Tech Championship, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Open, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Safeway Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Running — Berlin Marathon, midnight, NBC Sports Network.