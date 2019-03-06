Today
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield vs. Woodburn, 3:15 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield vs. Marist Catholic, 8:15 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
NBA Basketball — Indiana at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT: Oklahoma City at Portland, 7:30 p.m., TNT and KHSN (1230 AM).
Men’s College Basketball — Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., ESPN; Temple at UConn, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Indiana at Illinois, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; SMU at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2; USC at Utah, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1; California at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Women’s College Basketball — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Arizona State, 11:30 a.m.; USC vs. Arizona, 2 p.m.; Washington State vs. USC, 6 p.m., and Washington vs. Utah, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Preseason Baseball — Minnesota vs. Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational, 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., Golf Channel.
Hockey — Columbus at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Friday, March 8
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM).
NBA Basketball — Philadelphia at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — Brown at Princeton, 1 p.m., ESPNU; Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Akron at Kent State, 3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Miami at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota at Maryland, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Ohio Valley semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., ESPNU; St. Joseph’s at VCU, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s College Basketball — UCLA vs. TBA, 11:30 a.m.; Oregon vs. TBA, 2 p.m.; Stanford vs. TBA, 6 p.m.; and Oregon State vs. TBA, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup qualifying, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — Arnold Palmer Invitational, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Saturday, March 9
High School Boys Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Marshfield TBA, KMHS (105.1 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Tennessee at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Villanova at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., Fox; TCU at Texas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBS; Texas Tech at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS; Baylor at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Marquette, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Oregon State at Washington State, noon, Pac-12 Network; Louisville at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN; UCF at Temple, 1 p.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS; USC at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network; St. John’s at Xavier, 2 p.m., Fox; Duke at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Kansas State, 3 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m., ESPN; DePaul at Creighton, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Missouri Valley semifinals, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Ohio Valley Championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Creighton, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Wichita State at Tulane, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Tulsa at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU; Oregon at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN; San Diego State at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; WCC quarterfinals, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s College Basketball — Pac-12 semifinals, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Los Angeles Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying at 9:30 a.m. and race at 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel, and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic, 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
AAF Football — Salt Lake at San Diego, 5 p.m., NFL Network.