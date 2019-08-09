Today
NFL Preseason — Dallas at San Francisco, 3 p.m., NFL Network.
Major League Baseball — Philadelphia at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Colorado at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Little League Baseball — Midwest Regional final, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional final, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional final, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional final, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional final, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional final, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — U.S. Women’s Amateur, 6:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1; LPGA Tour Ladies Scottish Open, 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Northern Trust Open, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; Korn Perry Tour Portland Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Vancouver at Portland, 8 p.m., KEVU.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Corrigan Oil 200, 10 a.m., Fox Sports 1; NASCAR Xfinity Series the B&L Transport 170, noon, NBC Sports Network.
Tennis — Rogers Cup men’s semifinals, noon and 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Gymnastics — U.S. Championships men’s events, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Big 3 Basketball — from Miami, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Pan-Am Games — 7 a.m., noon and 4 p.m., ESPNU.
WNBA Basketball — Atlanta at Indiana, noon, CBS Sports Network.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Major League Baseball — Teams TBA, 10 a.m., TBS; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., Root Sports; Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4 p.m., ESPN.
National Women’s Soccer League — Portland vs. North Carolina, noon, ESPNEWS.
Major League Soccer — New York City at Atlanta United, 1 p.m., ESPN; Los Angeles Galaxy at D.C. United, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; New York at LAFC, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Arena Football — Arena Bowl 32, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — LPGA Tour Ladies Scottish Open, 5:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Northern Trust Oepn, 9 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, CBS; U.S. Women’s Amateur, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Korn Ferry Tour Portland Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Gymnastics — U.S. championships, women’s events, 5 p.m., NBC.
Pan-Am Games — 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., ESPNU.
Tennis — Rogers Cup championship, 1 p.m., ESPN2.
Monday, Aug. 12
Major League Baseball — Boston at Cleveland, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Little League Softball — World Series quarterfinals, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., ESPN2.