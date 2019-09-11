Today
Major League Baseball — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports; Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN.
National Women’s Soccer League — Orlando at Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS.
WNBA Basketball — Playoffs, TBA, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2.
College Volleyball — Oregon at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPNU.
Thursday, Sept. 12
NFL Football — Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network.
World Cup Basketball — Semifinals, 1 a.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Cincinnati at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Golf — PGA Tour Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; Solheim Cup, midnight, Golf Channel.
Friday, Sept. 13
High School Football — Gladstone at Marshfield, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM); North Bend at North Eugene, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Elkton at Myrtle Point, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Bandon, 7 p.m., KURY (95.3 FM); Illinois Valley at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM); Siuslaw at Philomath, 7 p.m., KCST (106.9 FM).
College Football — North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPN; Washington State at Houston, 6:15 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
World Cup Basketball — Semifinals, 1 a.m., ESPN.