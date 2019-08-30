Today
College Football — Mississippi at Memphis, 9 a.m., ABC; Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox; South Alabama at Nebraska, 9 a.m., ESPN; Mississippi State at Louisiana Lafayette, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Boise State at Florida State, 9 a.m., ESPNEWS; Indiana at Ball State, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Duke vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., ABC; South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia State at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; Holy Cross at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Northwestern at Stanford, 1 p.m., Fox; Oregon vs. Auburn, 4:30 p.m., ABC and KWRO (630 AM); Georgia Southern at LSU, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Missouri at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Fresno State at USC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — New York Mets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m., Root Sports.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 8 a.m., ESPN2.
Auto Racing — Formula One Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS; NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 1 p.m., NBC; IndyCar Portland Grand Prix qualifying, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network;
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Portland Classic, 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Tennis — U.S. Open round of 16, 8 a.m. and noon, ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Oakland at New York Yankees, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Texas, noon, Root Sports; New York Mets at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN.
College Football — Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, noon, ESPN2; Houston at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC.
Auto Racing — Formula One Belgian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NHRA U.S. Nationals, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland, 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Southern 500, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Big 3 Basketball — Third-place game and championship game, noon, CBS.
Beach Volleyball — AVP Gold Series Championship, 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic, 1 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Portland Classic, 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Monday, Sept. 2
Tennis — U.S. Open, fourth round, 8 a.m. and continuing all day, ESPN2;
Major League Baseball — Texas at New York Yankees, 10 a.m., ESPN; Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., Root Sports; Houston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., ESPN.
College Football — Notre Dame at Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN2;