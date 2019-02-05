Today
High School Boys Basketball — Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 7:15 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
High School Girls Basketball — Cottage Grove at Marshfield, 5:45 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM).
Men’s College Basketball — Boston College at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN; Michigan State at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Drake at Loyola-Chicago, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ESPNU; St. John’s at Marquette, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Kansas at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN; Missouri at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU; Dayton at St. Louis, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; San Diego State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Basketball — Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., TNT; Miami at Portland, 7:30 p.m., TNT and KHSN (1230 AM).
Freestyle Skiing — World Championships, parallel slalom, noon; parallel giant slalom, 4:30 p.m. and big air, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
NBA Basketball — Washington at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPN; San Antonio at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s College Basketball — UConn at Temple, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Notre Dame at Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Rhode Island at Davidson, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Wichita State at East Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS; Georgetown at Profidence, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Creighton at Villanova, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; LSU at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Oklahoma State at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPNU; California at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Utah at USC, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network; UNLV at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Hockey — Boston at New York Rangers, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Skiing — World Championships, men’s super G, 3:25 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Freestyle Skiing — World Championships, slopestyle, 10 a.m., aerials, 9 p.m., and snowboard cross, 11 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Men’s College Basketball — Central Connecticut at St. Francis, 2 p.m., ESPNU; Houston at UCF, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Radford at Hampton, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Washington State at Arizona State, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Iowa at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN; Washington at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Western Kentucky at Rice, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Stanford at Oregon State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network; BYU at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Pacific at St. Mary’s, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
NBA Basketball — All-Star Game Draft, 4 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles Lakers at Boston, 5:15 p.m., TNT; San Antonio at Portland, 7:30 p.m., TNT and KHSN (1230 AM).
Skiing — World Championships, men’s super-G, 4:30 p.m., and women’s super-G, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Freestyle Skiing — World Championships, team aerials, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am, noon, Golf Channel.