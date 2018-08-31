Today
College Football — Oregon State at Ohio State, 9 a.m., ABC and KBBR (1340 AM); Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas at Maryland, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Mississippi at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN; James Madison at North Carolina State, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Villanova at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPNEWS; Houston at Rice, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network; Austin Peay at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Washington at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Tennessee at West Virginia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Central Michigan at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU; Washingotn State at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; UNLV at USC, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Norht Carolina at California, 1 p.m., Fox; Boise State at Troy, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS; Cincinnati at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN; Indiana at Florida International, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Michigan at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Stpehen F. Austin at Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Louisville vs. Alabama, 5 p.m., ABC; Bowling Green at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks and KWRO (630 AM); Akron at Nebraska, 5 p.m., Fox; Texas-San Antonio at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; BYU at Arizona, 7:45 p.m., ESPN; Navy at Haawaii, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Major League Baseball — Detroit at New York Yankees, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Seattle at Oakland, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
Tennis — U.S. open, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Auto Racing — Formula One Italian Grand Prix qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying at 9:30 a.m., NBC Sports Network, and race at 12:30 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Bojangles’ Southern 500 qualifying, 11 a.m., NBC Sports Network; IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — Web.com Tour DAP Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Dell Technologies Championship, noon, Golf Channel; LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, 3:30 p.m., Golf Chanenl; Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 5:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Major League Baseball — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 10:30 a.m., TBS: Seattle at Oakland, 1 p.m., Root Sports; Los Angeles Angels at Houston,,5 p.m., ESPN.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 8 a.m., ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
College Football — Prairie View vs. NC Central, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Miami vs. LSU, 4:30 p.m., ABC.
Auto Racing — Formula One Italian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland, noon, NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Bojangles’ Southern 500, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NHRA U.S> Nationals qualifying, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — PGA Tour Dell Technologies Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel, and noon, NBC; Web.com Tour DAP Championship, noon, Golf Channel; Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic, 2 p.m., Golf Channel; LPGA Cambia Portland Classic, 4 p.m., Golf Channel.
Major League Soccer — Atlanta at D.C. United 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
WNBA Basketball — Playoffs TBA, noon and 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Monday, Sept. 3
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
Major League Baseball — Boston at Atlanta, 10 a.m., ESPN; New York Yankees at Oakland, 1 p.m., ESPN; Baltimore at Seattle, 6 p.m., Root Sports.
Tennis — U.S. Open, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — PGA Tour Dell Technologies Championship, 8:30 a.m., Golf Channel, and 10:30 a.m., NBC.
Auto Racing — NHRA U.S. Nationals, 8 a.m., Fox Sports 1, and 10 a.m., Fox.
College Football — Virginia Tech at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPN.