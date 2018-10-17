Today
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 2 p.m., Fox Sports 1; Boston at Houston, 5:30 p.m., TBS.
NBA Basketball — New Orleans at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Hockey — New York Rangers at Washington, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network; Boston at Calgary, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Women’s Soccer — CONCACAF Championship final, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
Golf — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 7 p.m., Golf Channel.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Boston at Houston, 5 p.m., TBS.
NBA Basketball — Chicago at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., TNT; Los Angeles Lakers at Portland, 7:30 p.m., TNT.
NFL Football — Denver at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — Georgia State at Arkansas State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; Stanford at Arizona State, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — LPGA Shanghai, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 7 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, Oct. 19
High School Football — Willamette at North Bend, 7 p.m., K-Light (98.7 FM); Marshfield at Marist, 7 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM); Coquille at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM); Brookings-Harbor at Cascade Christian, 7 p.m., KURY (95.3 FM)
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NBA Basketball — Boston at Toronto, 5 p.m., ESPN; Golden State at Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
College Football — Yale at Penn, 4 p.m., ESPNU; Colorado State at Boise State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at UNLV, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
Hockey — Minnesota at Dallas, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Shanghai, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 7 p.m., Golf Channel.