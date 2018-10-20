Today
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at Boston, 2 p.m., TBS; Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
College Football — Michigan at Michigan State, 9 a.m. Fox; Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ABC; Maryland at Iowa, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Cincinnati at Temple, 9 a.m., ESPNU; Illinois at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox Sports 1; Auburn at Mississippi, 9 a.m. ESPN; Miami at Army, 9 a.m. CBS Sports Network; Alabama at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; North Carolina State at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Washington, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Penn State at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Houston at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network; SMU at Tulane, 12;30 p.m., ESPNU; Wake Forest at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1; California at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network and KBBR (1340 AM); Mississippi State at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Central Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Connecticut at South Florida, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Ohio State at Purdue, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Oregon at Washington State, 4:30 p.m., Fox and KWRO (630 AM); Fresno State at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; USC at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Arizona at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Jose State at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.
NBA Basketball — Houston at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, qualifying at 8:30 a.m., CNBC, and race at noon, NBC; Formula One United States Grand Prix, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS.
Figure Skating — Skate America men’s free skate, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Shanghai, 9:30 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel; The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 7 p.m., Golf Channel.
Sunday, Oct. 21
NFL Football — Tennessee vs. San Diego, 6:30 a.m., CBS; New England at Chicago, 10 a.m., CBS; Carolina at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., Fox; Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco,1:25 p.m., CBS; Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Major League Baseball — Playoffs, Houston at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TBS.
Auto Racing — Formula One United States Grand Prix, 10:30 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Hollywood Casino 400, 11 a.m., NBC.
College Volleyball — Stanford at Oregon, 11 a.m., ESPN2.
Major League Soccer — Chicago at Atlanta United, noon, ESPN; Los Angeles Galaxy at Minnesota United, 2 p.m., ESPN.
Figure Skating — Skate America, ladies free skate, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — LPGA Shanghai, 9 a.m., Golf Channel; Champions Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic, 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel.
Monday, Oct. 22
High School Sports — Marshfield Coaches Corner, 7 a.m., KMHS (91.3 FM).
NFL Football — New York Giants at Atlanta, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.