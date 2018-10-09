Today
High School Volleyball — Siuslaw at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
Major League Baseball — Boston at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., TBS.
College Football — Appalachian State at Arkansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Hockey — San Jose at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
NBA Preseason — Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN: Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Hockey — Vegas at Washington, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.
Golf — CIMB Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
Thursday, Oct. 11
High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Marist, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).
High School Football — Toledo at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Reedsport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM).
NFL Football — Philadelphia at New York Giants, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.
College Football — Texas Tech at TCU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia Southern at Texas State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Major League Baseball — New York Yankees at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TBS (if necessary).
Golf — LPGA Tour Hana Bank Championship, 10:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour CIMB Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.
International Soccer — Friendly, Colombia at United States, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.