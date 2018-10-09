Today

High School Volleyball — Siuslaw at Marshfield, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).

Major League Baseball — Boston at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., TBS.

College Football — Appalachian State at Arkansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Hockey — San Jose at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

NBA Preseason — Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN: Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Hockey — Vegas at Washington, 5 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Golf — CIMB Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.

Thursday, Oct. 11

High School Volleyball — Marshfield at Marist, 6:30 p.m., KMHS (105.1 FM and 1420 AM).

High School Football — Toledo at Bandon, 7 p.m., KSHR (97.3 FM); Reedsport at Gold Beach, 7 p.m., KGBR (92.7 FM).

NFL Football — Philadelphia at New York Giants, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network.

College Football — Texas Tech at TCU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia Southern at Texas State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU.

Major League Baseball — New York Yankees at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TBS (if necessary).

Golf — LPGA Tour Hana Bank Championship, 10:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour CIMB Classic, 7:30 p.m., Golf Channel.

International Soccer — Friendly, Colombia at United States, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1.

