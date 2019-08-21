Today

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., Root Sports; New York Yankees at Oakland, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Little League Baseball — International semifinal at noon, ESPN, and U.S. semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN and 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Thursday, Aug. 22

NFL Preseason — Jacksonville at Miami, 5 p.m., Fox.

Little League Baseball — World Series international semifinal, noon, ESPN; U.S. semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.

Golf — LPGA CP Women’s Open, 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.

WNBA Basketball — Indiana at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

Friday, Aug. 23

Major league Baseball — Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.

Major League Soccer — Atlanta United at Orlando City, 5 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN.

Auto Racing — IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying, 3 p.m., NBC Sports Network.

Canadian Football League — Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m., ESPN2.

Golf — LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open, 6:30 a.m., Golf Channel; PGA Tour Championship, 10 a.m., Golf Channel; Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.

WNBA Basketball — Atlanta at New York, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network.

