Today
Women’s Soccer — Women’s World Cup semifinals, Netherlands vs. Sweden, noon, Fox Sports 1.
Tennis — Wimbledon, 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — New York Yankees at New York Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN; St. Louis at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Beach Volleyball — World Championships, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Network.
Thursday, July 4
Tennis — Wimbledon, 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., ESPN; St. Louis at Seattle, 1 p.m., Root Sports; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Tour The 3M Open, 11 a.m., Golf channel; Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
Friday, July 5
Tennis — Wimbledon, 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., Root Sports.
Auto Racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, qualifying at 12:30 p.m. and race at 4:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network; NHRA New England Nationals, 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1.
NBA Basketball — Summer League, 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, and 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — PGA Tour The 3M Open, 11 a.m., Golf Channel; Thornberry LPGA Classic, 3 p.m., Golf Channel.
WNBA Basketball — Indiana at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network; New York at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network.